Ben Money Coutts Buys 50 Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £151 ($197.28).

LON:CAY traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 310 ($4.05). 5,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,300. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 326 ($4.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.24.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

