Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Capitalization Tops $148.44 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00008898 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $148.44 million and approximately $26.96 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

