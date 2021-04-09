Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

