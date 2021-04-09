Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,130 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM comprises approximately 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

FLWS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

