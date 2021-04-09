Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Lessened by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116,584 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,271. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.