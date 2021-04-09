Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.88 ($192.79).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 opened at €164.60 ($193.65) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €160.16 and its 200 day moving average is €169.41. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €115.90 ($136.35) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.