Beacon Wealthcare LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 458,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,719,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 50.6% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.92. 19,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $212.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

