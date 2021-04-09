Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00005139 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $1,432.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.