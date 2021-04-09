Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$1.36. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 1,161,321 shares.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$744.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

