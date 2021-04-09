Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

