Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.01. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.