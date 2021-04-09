Base Protocol Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $150,250.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00056579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00636791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,760,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,597,568 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

