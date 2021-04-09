Barrick Gold Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABX. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

ABX opened at C$26.58 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

