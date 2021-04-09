Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

