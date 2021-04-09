Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 727,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,268 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 116,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $22.74 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

