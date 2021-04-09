Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,222.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 778.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

