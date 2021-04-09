Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $18,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Total by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 396,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

