Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $381,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

