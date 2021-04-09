Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $323,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 174,107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 324,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $10,235,000.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

