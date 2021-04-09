Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

