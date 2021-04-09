Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.