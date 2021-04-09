Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
