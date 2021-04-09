Barclays Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,808,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.