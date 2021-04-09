Barclays Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $84.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.66.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

