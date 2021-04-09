Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,535 Shares of WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of WBIL opened at $29.44 on Friday. WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

