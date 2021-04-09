Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CompX International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $18.80 on Friday. CompX International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CompX International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

