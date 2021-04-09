Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $568,000 Stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Trecora Resources worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

