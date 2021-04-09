Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,864 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

PEBK opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.