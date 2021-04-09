Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,882 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of HyreCar worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HyreCar by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HyreCar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

HyreCar stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.