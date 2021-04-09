Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $43,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 153.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $94.26 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

