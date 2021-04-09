Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $27,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.64.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $103.33 and a one year high of $187.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

