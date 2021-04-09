Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $35,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.81 million, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

