Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 20,075 Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of CohBar worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in CohBar by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CohBar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWBR. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.