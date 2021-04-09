Baker Hughes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,509 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,305% compared to the average daily volume of 392 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after acquiring an additional 504,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.