Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

