Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €90.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.08 ($90.68).

FRA:KGX opened at €83.92 ($98.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.89. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

