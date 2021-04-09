B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $9.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $9.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.01.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 461,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,540,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.