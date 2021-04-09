B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.15 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

