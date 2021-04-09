B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.17 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,228. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.21 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

