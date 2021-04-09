B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 9,888 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

