B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 14,138 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,193.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,592 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 141.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,019 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.