B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 8,895 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,895 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,681 shares of company stock worth $5,414,077 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $139.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

