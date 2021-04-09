B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

