AXPR (AXPR) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $164,318.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

