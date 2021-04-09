Axis DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $114,423.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00633916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

