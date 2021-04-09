Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,584. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

