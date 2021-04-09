Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

