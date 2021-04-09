Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Insider Buys A$24,200.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) insider Raymond Shorrocks bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,200.00 ($17,285.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.35.
About Auteco Minerals
