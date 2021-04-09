Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Insider Buys A$24,200.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) insider Raymond Shorrocks bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,200.00 ($17,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.35.

Get Auteco Minerals alerts:

About Auteco Minerals

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources at the Pickle Crow Gold Project. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auteco Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auteco Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.