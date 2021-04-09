Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 281,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,381,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

