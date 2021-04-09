Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,694,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

