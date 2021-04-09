Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.15

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.11. Ault Global shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 4,605,176 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPW. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the third quarter worth about $78,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

